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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ‘is on the market’ and Italian giants Napoli are considering him, but have not decided what to do yet.

Spurs secured Vicario’s signature from Empoli ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as they looked to replace veteran shot-stopper Hugo Lloris.

The 29-year-old found consistency hard to come by in the recent season and underwent hernia surgery in March after keeping seven clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances.

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Vicario’s future at Tottenham has been the subject of speculation for a while, with the shot-stopper attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

The Italian looked set for a switch to Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri reached a draft agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper in April.

However, financial considerations ultimately proved decisive and Inter Milan subsequently ‘dropped’ their pursuit of Vicario.

The 29-year-old emerged as a target for Juventus in late May, when the Bianconeri shortlisted Vicario as an option for the transfer market.

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Last week, Napoli also entered the race for the Italian shot-stopper and it was suggested that their sporting director was ready to ‘try to understand the possibilities’ when it came to signing Vicario.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Azzurri still need time before making a concrete move.

According to Italian journalist Luca Marchetti (via Area Napoli), Vicario is ‘on the transfer market’, and Napoli are considering him but have not decided what to do yet.

Napoli are hunting for a new goalkeeper given the likely exit of Alex Meret, while there remain question marks over the future of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Former Serie A goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino said recently he regards the Tottenham ‘keeper as an ‘important’ player who is ‘worth keeping in mind’ for Napoli.

But the Azzurri face stiff competition from Juventus, who are considering signing the Italian as an alternative to Emiliano Martinez, with a deal for the Argentine so far ‘deemed excessive’.

With Vicario unlikely to stay at N17 next season amid suggestions Roberto De Zerbi wants someone with a different skillset, it remains to be seen where the shot-stopper will play next season.