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Sevilla remain keen on signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos on a permanent basis, although completing the deal is proving to be a complicated operation.

The Greek custodian arrived at Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in 2024 in a £20m deal, the highest fee the Magpies have ever paid for a goalkeeper, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

However, his first season at St James’ Park proved a frustrating one, with Vlachodimos managing just 45 minutes of action as he sat behind first-choice Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, leading to a loan move last summer.

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Sevilla were the club that secured his services on a season-long deal and the move quickly turned into a success story for the experienced shot-stopper.

Vlachodimos established himself as Sevilla’s number one almost immediately, making 34 appearances, keeping five clean sheets and even earning recognition from the Spanish media as the club’s best signing of the season.

As things stand, Sevilla have just one senior goalkeeper in their squad, 22-year-old Alberto Flores, following the end of Vlachodimos’ loan spell and the expiry of Orjan Nyland’s contract.

Sevilla’s sporting director has already praised the goalkeeper’s ‘great’ season, and as far back as March outlined the club’s desire to retain him.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle moved to strengthen their goalkeeping department earlier this month with the arrival of Ewan Jaouen and no longer appear to have a pressing need for the veteran, though they remain keen to recoup a sizeable portion of their investment.

The Magpies also continued to shoulder a significant share of the goalkeeper’s wages during his loan spell, providing further incentive to secure a permanent exit.

According to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, Sevilla have admitted they are working on a deal to sign the 32-year-old permanently, though they acknowledge the operation is ‘very complicated’.

The Greece international is believed to be keen on the move, with his family settled and happy in Spain and a strong rapport with the Sevilla supporters.

He has also placed moves from Besiktas and Panathinaikos on hold as he waits for the La Liga side to facilitate the transfer.

The outcome may ultimately hinge on Newcastle’s asking price, with the fee expected to be substantial as Sevilla weigh up whether to submit a formal bid for Vlachodimos.