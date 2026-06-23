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‘Very important people’ at Arsenal have warned the board about the risk of signing Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez, who is being chased by Barcelona.

The two-time Premier League champion impressed in his 103 appearances at Manchester City, where he put up more than 50 goal contributions despite not being the first choice at the Etihad.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid paid a massive €75m for the Argentina international two years ago, and he has become their talisman.

Alvarez has scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists for the Rojiblancos, where he has played more than 100 games across all competitions.

His performances at the Madrid-based club have made him a dream target for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal this summer.

Diego Simeone’s side, though, are not interested in entertaining any offers for the 26-year-old forward.

The Catalan giants and Los Blancos have seen their offers rejected by Atletico Madrid, but Arsenal are yet to submit an official offer for the World Cup winner.

Club Years River Plate 2018-2022 Manchester City 2022-2024 River Plate (loan) 2022 Atletico Madrid 2024- Julian Alvarez’s career history

The Gunners consider Alvarez to be a top target ahead of the new season, even though the Argentine prefers a move to the Camp Nou.

However, according to Spanish journalist Diego Torres Romano, ‘very important people’ at the north London club have warned the club hierarchy about making a move for the 26-year-old.

It has been suggested that they have warned about the risk of paying north of €100m, at least for Alvarez, with a mouth-watering yearly salary of €12m.

But it has been claimed that Barcelona are prepared to pay 50 per cent more than the Gunners want to offer, matching what Lamine Yamal earns at the Camp Nou.

The Premier League champions are looking to bring in a difference-maker, and they feel that the former Manchester City player could become that, even though he is not an out-and-out number 9.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has emerged as Arsenal’s top target this summer, but they are expected to make a huge move for a world-class attacker to reach the next level.

Alvarez won the Premier League twice under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s offer will be convincing enough to consider making a move back to England after two years.