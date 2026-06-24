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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has held a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ with Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna, suggesting the Italian club’s interest is ‘anything but casual’ ahead of a potential summer move.

Vicario arrived in north London in the summer of 2023, joining from Empoli on a five-year deal, and has occupied the number one spot for Tottenham over the past few seasons.

Last season, however, he made 31 appearances for Spurs before being replaced by Antonin Kinsky in the closing stages of the campaign following hernia surgery.

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The 23-year-old impressed Roberto De Zerbi, who has seemingly decided to elevate him to first-choice status ahead of Vicario, whose skill set is not considered an ideal fit for the Italian boss’ demands.

That view has seemingly been reinforced by Tottenham’s pursuit of free-agent Martin Dubravka, with the veteran goalkeeper expected to provide cover behind Kinsky.

The Italian shot-stopper, who has been hailed as one of Europe’s best by a former Serie A boss, has attracted interest from several clubs in his homeland, including Juventus and Napoli.

Last week, it was suggested that the Gli Azzurri’s sporting director was ready to ‘try to understand the possibilities’ of signing the Europa League winner.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Gonfia La Rete), matters have moved forward, with Manna and the Tottenham star involved in a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ that took place earlier today.

A meeting of that nature suggests Napoli’s interest is ‘anything but casual’, with the club continuing to explore the possibility of bringing the goalkeeper back to Italy.

Vicario, whom Italy legend Dino Zoff has described as a ‘complete’ player, would also remove the need for Napoli to alternate between Alex Meret and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic by providing a clear first-choice option.

Having featured 117 times for the Lilywhites, Vicario could now be edging towards the exit door this summer, with a move to Campania appearing an increasingly realistic possibility.

Tottenham will be keen to earn the maximum possible price from his exit as they look to beef up the transfer kitty.