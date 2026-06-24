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Europa League side Trabzonspor have ‘renewed their interest’ in Sheffield United‘s Gustavo Hamer, who they previously tried to sign in the winter transfer window.

The Brazil-born attacker came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord before making his mark in senior football with Zwolle, where he featured 50 times before earning a move to England with Coventry City.

Hamer went on to enjoy a productive three-year spell at the Sky Blues, registering 19 goals and 19 assists in 132 appearances for the then Championship club.

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Back in the summer of 2023, Sheffield United paid a hefty £15m for the creative Dutchman, and he has been a top player for the Blades.

Leeds United were also keen on signing the winger from Coventry, but Sheffield United paid a sizable transfer fee to see off competition from the Yorkshire giants.

In the recent Championship season, the 29-year-old made 37 appearances for the Blades, while scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

His impressive displays have rekindled the interest from old admirers during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Team Points 1. Galatasaray 77 2. Fenerbahce 74 3. Trabzonspor 69 4. Besiktas 60 5. Basaksehir 57 6. Goztepe 55 Top of Turkish Super Lig this season

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via A Spor), Turkish giants Trabzonspor have renewed their interest in Hamer.

The Dutchman first emerged as a target for the Turkish side during the winter transfer window; however nothing concrete came out of it.

It was suggested in April that Trabzonspor were ‘closely monitoring’ the Sheffield United star.

It was then claimed that the Turkish side were waiting for their manager’s approval before making a move for Hamer this summer.

The 29-year-old, who will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of this month, is known for his versatility to play in a number of positions.

The Dutchman’s experience in both the Premier League and the Championship makes him an attractive option for the Turkish club and moving to Trabzonspor would give him Europa League football.

It remains to be seen at what price the Blades would demand for Hamer should Trabzonspor come calling.