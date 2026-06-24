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Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Aleksandar Stankovic after he rejected the idea of moving to Spurs and the Premier League in general.

Robert De Zerbi’s side have already strengthened their defence through the free-transfer arrivals of Andrew Robertson and Marco Senesi, while also securing Jean Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Lilywhites’ attention now appears to have shifted towards reinforcing the midfield, with several targets already emerging on their shortlist.

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They are pursuing Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali and are even prepared to splash in excess of £100m in an effort to strike a deal.

It revealed that De Zerbi is a long-time admirer of the Italian and previously attempted to sign him earlier in his managerial career.

Another option is retaining Joao Palhinha following his temporary spell in north London, with Spurs keen to reach a swift resolution on his future.

The Lilywhites have also explored a move for Antonio Vergara to bolster their attacking midfield options, although Napoli are moving to tie down the player to a new contract and secure his long-term future.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Another name on the shortlist is Stankovic, who impressed at Club Brugge during the recent campaign, with Inter Milan then triggering a buy-back clause ahead of a possible sale.

Suggestions emerged last month that a Premier League side had already tabled a bid for the Serbian midfielder.

There have been indications that the Nerazzurri could place the midfielder back on the market and look to cash in on him.

Stankovic though as other ideas and, according to Sky Italia (via Tutto Mercato Web), ‘he will not consider’ offers from the Premier League, amid Tottenham and Bournemouth approaching him.

The midfielder wants to get his chance at Inter Milan and make an impact.

That could come as a setback for De Zerbi’s side, who may be forced to turn their attention towards alternative targets should the midfielder maintain his current position throughout the summer.

The Serbian is regarded as a midfielder with significant potential and could attract further interest in future windows if he continues to progress.

Meanwhile, it is not only arrivals that could shape Tottenham’s midfield this summer, with departures also a possibility.

Lucas Bergwall has already communicated his desire to seek a new challenge and Spurs have subsequently placed a price tag on the Swede for interested clubs.

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in the midfielder, while rivals AC Milan are also in the race, although negotiations with the north London outfit are expected to prove lengthy for the Rossoneri.