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Manor Solomon could yet complete a permanent move to Fiorentina ‘if Tottenham accept’ a different type of deal with La Viola.

Solomon arrived at Spurs from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club, which would keep him at the club until 2028.

Tottenham have sanctioned a number of loan moves for Solomon, to get him minutes after injury issues, and he did shine at Leeds United when helping the Whites to win promotion.

Solomon spent the first half of last season at Villarreal, but switched to Fiorentina in the winter window amid a disappointing time in Spain.

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At Fiorentina, Solomon contributed to three goals in 16 Serie A appearances, missing a few games due to thigh problems, as La Viola stayed up.

Fiorentina did have an option to buy clause included in the loan deal, but they did not trigger the option, as La Viola viewed the price for Solomon to be too expensive.

The idea of a move is not dead though, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Tutto Mercato Web), ‘if Tottenham accept’ a new loan deal with an option to buy, or a lower fee for a permanent transfer.

The ‘scenario’ that would see Solomon return to Fiorentina therefore is alive.

Not everyone in Italy is on board with the idea though and an ex-La Viola star feels the Israel international is ‘not suited’ to Fabio Grosso’s system.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs endured a difficult campaign, avoiding relegation to the Championship by just two points, and manager Roberto De Zerbi will want to strengthen their attack in the summer.

The departure of Solomon would help the club to raise funds to invest in the transfer window and Spurs have been in contact with Liverpool about a possible move for attacker Cody Gakpo.

Besides that, the Lilywhites have also been linked with relegated West Ham United star Crysencio Summervilla, and a former Dutch international feels Spurs would be a great club for the attacker.

Solomon still has two years remaining on his current contract with Spurs, but it appears a move away from the club is on the cards this summer, if not to Fiorentina then elsewhere.

If he stays put then he faces the prospect of little game time under De Zerbi, unless he can hugely impress over the course of pre-season.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina can land Solomon for a discount price or if the 26-year-old attacker will stay put at Spurs next term.