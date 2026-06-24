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Arab clubs have been knocking on the door for Matias Soule ‘in the last few hours’, with clubs such as Aston Villa not having yet progressed a swoop for the winger.

Soule joined Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2024, with the Giallorossi paying €26m to secure the Argentine on a five-year deal.

After a slow start for Roma, the Argentine gradually found his feet and went on to play an important role in helping Roma secure Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

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In the recent Serie A campaign, the 23-year-old made 33 appearances for Roma, while scoring six goals and providing five assists.

His impressive displays in Italy have attracted the attention of multiple clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa.

Soule is firmly on the radar of Unai Emery at Villa Park, with Aston Villa wanting more options in wide areas.

Aston Villa ‘have already spoken’ to the winger’s entourage about bringing Soule to Villa Park and Roma have been waiting for bids to arrive.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Last week, the Villains received a boost in their pursuit of the Argentine after it was suggested that the Roma star was ‘preferring the Premier League’ amid interest from other clubs.

Roma want €40m for Soule though and so far that has put off clubs such as Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.

According to Italian daily Il Messagerro (via La Roma 24), Aston Villa have made no progress on a move for Soule yet and now they face fresh competition.

It is suggested that Arab clubs have been knocking on Roma’s door ‘in the last few hours’ for Soule and are not subject to the same financial constraints.

Soule, who still has three years left on his contract, was recently termed ‘a huge disappointment’ and a ‘bad investment for Roma’ by an Italian journalist.

It remains to be seen when Aston Villa will move for Soule, with an eye on interest from the Middle East.

With the summer transfer window open, the Villains will be looking to build on a successful campaign under Emery, which saw them win a major European trophy after 44 years.

Emery also wants to beef up his defence and Emerson Royal is being chased.

The Villa Park side’s initial bid for Emerson has though been rejected by Flamengo, though negotiations between the two clubs continue.