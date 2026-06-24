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Leicester City ‘will try to sell’ Victor Kristiansen this summer, rather than loaning him out.

The Foxes are preparing to rebuild this summer after relegation to League One and already clubs are looking to see what players they can take from the King Power.

Kristiansen was unable to help Leicester in their battle to survive in the Championship with a knee injury keeping him out, but it has not presented him being an attractive target this summer.

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The Danish left-back is wanted by his former coach Jacob Neestrup, who is now in charge of Panathinaikos in Greece.

Panathinaikos want to take Kristiansen to Greece on loan, but Leicester have rejected that idea for now.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Leicester ‘will try to sell’ Kristiansen this summer and avoid loaning him out.

Following relegation, Leicester are keen to bring in cash and they would rather avoid loaning Kristiansen.

Nottingham Forest provided Leicester City with a chance to sell Kristiansen a year ago and the Tricky Trees were willing to pay £8m for the Danish defender.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Now a move to the City Ground is off the agenda, but Panathinaikos held meetings with Leicester about Kristiansen and may well try again for him.

Kristiansen arrived at Leicester from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2023 and was sent out on loan to Bologna in the same year to speed up his development.

This term, the 23-year-old defender made only five appearances in the Championship, as a knee injury sidelined him for the majority of the season.

Kristiansen still has two years remaining on his current contract with Leicester, but with the Foxes willing to sell him to stabilise their financial situation, a move away from the King Power Stadium seems the most likely outcome.

The defender, capped by Denmark on 18 occasions, will want to avoid having to play his football in League One.