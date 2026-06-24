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Serie A club Torino want to sign Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and ‘negotiations have already begun’ to get a deal over the line.

The Foxes went down to League One last season on the back of a terrible season in the Championship; it marked a rapid decline for the former league champions.

Leicester won the Premier League and the FA Cup in the last ten years and now they find themselves in the third tier of English football.

Ex-Rangers boss Russell Martin has been appointed as the new Leicester manager to drive the Foxes back on track.

What the shape of Martin’s squad will be is open to question as Leicester are expected to see a number of departures before the transfer window slams shut.

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign highly rated Jeremy Monga from the Foxes, with the Gunners looking to be firmly in pole position to snap him up.

Another winger in the shape of Abdul Fatawu is also attracting interest from German club RB Leipzig regarding a potential summer departure.

Loan club League Rochdale League Two Doncaster Rovers League Two Oxford United Championship Ben Nelson’s loan spells

And now, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Leicester’s 22-year-old defender Nelson is generating transfer interest.

It has been suggested that Serie A side Torino want him and are already in talks with the Foxes to sign the defender.

Leicester want between €6m and €7m to sell, but Torino do not want to pay that much.

The Northampton-born talent began his youth career with the Midlands club, joining their academy all the way back in 2024.

The Foxes loaned him out three times to get him ready for the first team to lower league clubs and he broke through to the first team last term.

Nelson played 27 of his 36 Leicester City games in the previous campaign and now he could be tempted to make a move away from the King Power Stadium.

He has entered the final year of his deal at the Foxes, who could look to cash in on him this summer if the right offer arrives.

All eyes will be on the Turin club to see whether they will send an official offer for the ex-England Under-20 international in the upcoming days and weeks