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Tottenham Hotspur have ‘opened initial talks’ with Savinho’s camp and held discussions with Manchester City executives as they explore the possibility of striking a deal for the South American winger.

Savinho arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2024 from French side Troyes for €40m, signing a five-year contract with the Etihad club.

The Brazilian was quickly integrated into Pep Guardiola’s squad upon his arrival and became a key creative outlet on the wing.

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His impressive performances in his debut season for Manchester City first attracted the attention of Tottenham, and the winger’s move from the Etihad to N17 was considered ‘absolutely on’.

However, after the Cityzens failed to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Manchester City kept hold of Savinho, denting Spurs’ hopes.

The Lilywhites continued to pursue the Brazilian winger throughout last summer’s transfer window, but with no concrete talks taking place, they eventually gave up the chase.

This summer, however, Spurs appear to be back in the race to sign the Brazilian winger.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Tottenham have ‘opened initial talks’ with Savinho’s staff and participated in a meeting with Manchester City executives to discuss potential deals.

They may face competition, however, as it has been suggested that the 22-year-old is also of interest to Arsenal.

With five years still remaining on his Manchester City contract, Savinho is unlikely to be available on the cheap, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will make a formal move for the Brazilian.

The Lilywhites have already added several quality signings to their squad this summer as they look to pursue greater ambitions next season.

They have been keen to keep hold of midfielder Joao Palhinha, who was on loan in north London.

Spurs could find out about a deal for the Portuguese soon as Palhinha ‘does not intend to drag out’ a decision on his future and has ‘instructed his representatives’ to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The north London giants are also interested in Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and have already placed the first phone calls to step up their efforts to bring him to N17.