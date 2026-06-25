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Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has insisted his ‘focus is on the national team’ amid being linked with a possible move to Chelsea.

The Whites had an overall decent season, securing their top-flight status, and Gudmundsson played a vital role in their backline, making 32 appearances in the Premier League.

Gudmundsson’s performances for Leeds did not go under the radar and he received a call-up to the Sweden national team for the World Cup.

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The 27-year-old left-back featured in both of Sweden’s group stage games and has garnered interest this summer, with Chelsea having ‘internal discussions’ over a possible summer transfer.

However, Gudmundsson is not dwelling on a potential transfer to Chelsea and he has insisted that ‘all focus is on the national team’.

The Sweden international claimed that links with Chelsea are proof that he must be doing something good, but the main goal is to help the national team.

Gudmundsson was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers: “It is clear that it is confirmation that you are doing something good.

Left-back option Gabriel Gudmundsson Isaac Schmidt James Justin Max Wober Sam Byram Leeds United’s left-back options

“Then of course all the focus is on the national team here, so that is all I can comment on.”

Chelsea will be looking into the transfer market for a new left-back this summer after Marc Cucurella departed Stamford Bridge to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Gudmundsson arrived at Elland Road from French outfit Lille in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

The Malmo-born left-back became a key member of Daniel Farke’s side, and former Leeds United star Aidy White labelled him ‘phenomenal’ for his performance against Chelsea in the league.

That display seems to have stuck in the mind of the decision-makers at Chelsea.

Gudmundsson still has three years left on his current deal, and getting him out of Elland Road will not be an easy task, but his stock will keep rising if he manages to put in strong displays in the World Cup.

It is unclear how much interest Chelsea have in Gudmundsson, but the Blues will want to sign a quality left-back in the summer as Cucurella’s replacement.