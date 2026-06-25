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Aston Villa’s opening bid for Flamengo defender Emerson Royal fell short of the figures initially suggested, with negotiations for the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back still ongoing.

Andres Garcia’s future at Villa Park is uncertain amid interest from Valencia, with Royal emerging as a target for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s men won the Europa League and will have another opportunity to make a deep run in the Champions League, having impressed in the competition during the 2024/25 campaign.

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Defensive reinforcements remain a priority for Villa, with the 27-year-old providing valuable Premier League pedigree, having made close to 80 appearances in the division.

Having joined in 2021 and spent three seasons with Tottenham, Royal later moved to AC Milan but has remained keen to re-establish himself in England.

Aston Villa are offering that opportunity and have already tested Flamengo’s resolve with an opening bid that was said to be €9m, although it was ultimately rejected.

According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, Aston Villa’s initial offer ‘actually revolves around’ €8m rather than the figure initially suggested.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The Rio-based club are prepared to sanction a sale, but only if their valuation of around €10m is met, leaving the Birmingham side with ground to make up in negotiations.

It is understood relations between the two clubs remain positive, with discussions over a potential deal continuing.

Everton and Fulham both showed interest in January last year, but despite Royal’s willingness to re-establish himself in England, he opted to remain in Italy until the end of the season.

At N17, the defender endured a mixed spell, where his partnership with Davinson Sanchez came under scrutiny.

His time at AC Milan also attracted criticism, with legendary manager Fabio Capello stating he would not have pursued the transfer, as he did not believe the Brazilian improved the side.

Emery may already have a clear role in mind for the defender and with Aston Villa now aware of Flamengo’s asking price, it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved offer.