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Nottingham Forest are showing keen interest in Sandnes Ulf defensive talent Anestis Tricholidis, with the Norwegian side’s boss admitting he fears the player is on ‘borrowed time’ at the club.

Tricholidis, who turned 16 at the end of last month, has been a regular feature in head coach Arturo Cleveland’s team this year.

The Greek-born Norwegian centre-back has made nine appearances this season in the second division, starting five of those matches, despite his tender years.

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The Rogaland-based outfit sit in eighth place after 12 games, having collected five wins so far.

Last month, amid interest from European clubs, Tricholidis opted to extend his stay with Sandnes Ulf, signing a contract that runs until 2028.

According to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Premier League side Nottingham Forest are among the clubs showing concrete interest in the teen defender.

They are not alone in the pursuit, as several Serie A clubs are also monitoring his progress, with Inter Milan scouts having watched him in action, while Fiorentina and Como are also keeping a close eye.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Sandnes Ulf’s head coach suggested that the teenager’s rapid rise has made his situation at the club increasingly uncertain, describing it as a ‘completely natural’ outcome given his current level.

He indicated that Tricholidis is already operating at such a high standard that he is effectively on borrowed time at the club, adding that if scouts continue to do their job effectively, it is unlikely he will remain in Norway for long.

Cleveland was quoted as saying: “I see that as completely natural.

“He’s already so good that he’s probably with us on borrowed time.

“If the scouts do a good job, he won’t be with us for long”

Under current regulations, Premier League clubs are unable to sign players under the age of 18; however, Forest’s billionaire owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Olympiakos, could potentially provide an alternative pathway for the Greek-born prospect.

Tricholidis could then switch to the City Ground when he hits 18.

The Scandinavian side are meanwhile preparing themselves for offers for the teenage sensation in the upcoming window, with growing acceptance that his time at that level may be drawing to a close.