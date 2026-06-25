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Bristol City and Watford are keen on FC Lugano midfielder Uran Bislimi, and it has been suggested that they are ‘firmly’ in for the Swiss, who is ‘highly likely’ to move this summer.

Lincoln City’s miracle man, Michael Skubala, has been appointed as the Robins boss following a turbulent last season in the Championship.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Bristol City enjoyed a good season under Liam Manning, but were dismantled by Sheffield United in the playoffs.

Now they hope that Skubala can take the project forward at Ashton Gate and have already started moving in the transfer market.

Ex-Championship attacker Sam Greenwood is expected to make a move to the Robins, who are ready to spend more in the market now.

They have set their sights on the Swiss top-flight, as Bristol City are tracking Lugano midfield star Bislimi.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Watford and Bristol City are ‘firmly’ chasing the 26-year-old central midfielder.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Hull City were also interested in the Lugano star, but the Tigers are now prioritising other options ahead of the 26-year-old.

The Hornets have appointed former Serie A boss Alessio Dionisi as their new manager, who will be expected to get backed by the club hierarchy.

Bislimi’s current deal runs out next summer, and in this situation, a move for the Swiss is ‘highly likely’.

The Basel-born midfield talent has never played outside Switzerland and Lugano could look to grab their last chance to secure a transfer fee for him.

The 26-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder and can also play as an attacking midfielder or even as a second striker when needed, making him hugely versatile.

Bislimi has played 168 senior games for the Bianconeri, who will be braced to face serious interest in the midfielder.

Whether the interested Championship sides will go in with an offer for the 26-year-old midfielder in the coming weeks and months remains to be seen.