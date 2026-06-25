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Turkish giants Trabzonspor have been ‘investigating the transfer conditions’ for Watford star Nestory Irankunda as they eye a potential move in the summer.

Irankunda arrived at Vicarage Road from German giants Bayern Munich, where he played for Bayern Munich II, in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

This term, the 20-year-old attacker made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the process for the Hornets.

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The versatile attacker, who can play as a left-winger, right-winger, centre-forward, left-midfielder, and right-midfielder, was praised by ex-EFL star Sam Parkin for his link-up play.

His performances at club level have not gone under the radar, as he was called up to the Australia national team for the World Cup.

Now, Irankunda has attracted interest from Turkey, as according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Trabzonspor are ‘investigating the transfer conditions’ to sign him this summer.

It is unclear how much Watford might want to let him go, or whether the Australian wants to move to Turkey.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Trabzonspor managed to secure Europa League football through their Turkish Super Lig finish last season and that could tempt the attacker.

Watford had a disappointing campaign last term and failed to secure a playoff spot, which has again meant managerial change at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are due to start the new season by playing host to Southampton in what is a tough early test.

They then head to another side with promotion ambitions in the shape of Wrexham, before hosting West Ham United in what looks a difficult opening to the new campaign.

Whether Irankunda will be at the club to play in those fixtures remains to be seen.