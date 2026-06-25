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Everton are facing fresh competition in their pursuit of Cesare Casadei after Real Betis ‘conducted an exploratory survey’ over a potential move for the midfielder.

The Toffees have already seen one midfield target slip away this summer, with Issa Doumbia opting to join Sporting Lisbon.

David Moyes’ side could also miss out on Jordan James as they face stiff competition for the Welsh international, who has headed back to Rennes following his loan spell at Leicester City.

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The Merseyside outfit could face a departure in midfield as well, with River Plate having made contact with Charly Alcaraz earlier this month.

Further down the Everton pyramid, they have lost midfield talent Demi Akarakiri, with a move to Cagliari on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are continuing their efforts to tie Idrissa Gueye down to a new contract, although his future remains unresolved.

Casadei has remained on Everton’s radar since March, when West Ham United were also credited with an interest.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

Ajax attempted to steal a march on the competition in April, although nothing concrete ultimately materialised.

The Hammers’ relegation to the Championship has effectively removed them from the race, but Everton have continued to keep the Italian firmly in their sights.

Now another contender has entered the picture, with Real Betis having ‘conducted an exploratory survey’ to assess the conditions of a deal, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

It has already been suggested Torino would demand a substantial fee for the former Chelsea star, who still has three years remaining on his contract and is under no immediate pressure to be sold.

The Spanish outfit’s initial approach indicates they are giving serious consideration to a move, something that could complicate Everton’s pursuit.

Champions League football could hand Real Betis an edge in convincing Casadei, although whether they can meet Torino’s financial demands remains to be seen.

Alongside the Merseyside outfit, Brighton & Hove Albion also remain firmly in the picture and can likewise offer the lure of European football.