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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario making a move to Napoli may hinge on whether current custodian Alex Meret renews his contract with the Italian side, leaving the out-of-favour Spurs man waiting for a transfer domino to fall.

Vicario arrived in N17 from Empoli in 2023 and has since made 117 appearances for Spurs, including playing every minute of their Europa League triumph last season.

However, Roberto De Zerbi, who took charge in March, is understood to be keen on a different profile between the sticks and has given the green light for the goalkeeper to move on.

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The Lilywhites have already moved to strengthen their options, announcing the arrival of Martin Dubravka as cover for Antonin Kinsky, who is expected to take over as first choice.

A return to Italy has been strongly mooted for Vicario, with both Juventus and Napoli credited with an interest.

The Naples outfit were still weighing up their options as recently as Tuesday, but developments appear to have accelerated after the Spurs goalkeeper was involved in a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ with Napoli’s sporting director Giovanni Manna on Wednesday.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport via (AreaNapoli), any move for Vicario could hinge on Meret’s decision over his future with I Partenopei.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It is understood Meret, whose contract runs until 2027, is the preferred choice of incoming manager Massimiliano Allegri and has been asked to remain as the club’s undisputed number one.

Should the former Empoli star decide against continuing in Naples, Manna is expected to turn his attention towards the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who spent last season on loan from Torino, is unhappy with a backup role and is keen to move on once formal offers arrive.

PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Matej Kovar, currently away with the Czech Republic at the World Cup, is also under consideration as Napoli assess options for the understudy position at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Meret, who has also attracted attention after being recommended to Fenerbahce by Paolo Maldini, now faces a decision that could trigger a chain reaction, with Vicario’s future potentially dependent on the outcome.