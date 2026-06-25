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Commentator Adam Pope is keen for Leeds United to see the dream scenario unfold in goal over the course of the summer transfer window.

While Leeds survived in the Premier League comfortably, they did switch starting goalkeepers during the campaign as Lucas Perri was replaced by Karl Darlow.

Darlow is out of contract this summer and yet to sign a new deal, while Perri could potentially leave Elland Road, with the Brazilian not keen on warming the bench.

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Illan Meslier is leaving at the end of the month and the French shot-stopper has garnered interest from Spanish giants Sevilla.

As such, Leeds could undergo huge changes in the goalkeeping department over the course of the summer.

Pope feels that focusing on Darlow first and foremost could be an issue as he is unlikely to be Leeds’ long-term number 1 between the sticks.

The commentator thinks the best outcome could see Leeds bring in cash from selling Perri, keep hold of Darlow as cover and bring in a new top quality shot-stopper.

Goalkeeper Country Alex Cairns England Karl Darlow Wales Lucas Perri Brazil Leeds United goalkeepers

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet: “I don’t know if focusing in on Karl Darlow is the answer to the problem.

“I think there’s a bigger, there’s a wider view where he does go and be third ‘keeper or whatever at Man U or whatever he wants to do, and we sign someone else.

“I mean, I do feel like if, in the next few weeks, they got a great offer for Perri that they wanted to accept, and then you have Darlow as second, and they buy someone else, I think that’s probably the dream scenario.

“But that needs a lot of, you know, jigsaw pieces to come together, doesn’t it?”

Perri made 16 appearances, keeping three clean sheets in the Premier League this term, and back in January, the Brazil international was on the shortlist of Turkish giants Besiktas.

Leeds decided to keep hold of Perri, though the goalkeeper will have clearly had being first choice in his mind when he joined from Lyon.

Meanwhile, Darlow played 22 games, keeping five clean sheets in the process this recent Premier League campaign.

Farke would want to address the goalkeeper situation in the summer transfer window, and the Whites have been ‘gathering information’ about Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The Japan star is likely to be just one of the names on the radar though.