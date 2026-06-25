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Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has emerged on the radar of Aston Villa, with newly promoted pair Hull City and Ipswich Town also keeping tabs on the Swedish shot-stopper.

The 27-year-old began the campaign as Stoke City’s first-choice goalkeeper but spent a significant spell on the sidelines during the second half of the season as the Potters finished 17th, only returning for the final game of the campaign.

A shoulder injury was behind his absence, with the club fully backing his recovery process, something Johansson has recently spoken warmly about.

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Johansson recovered in time to be named in Sweden’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, although he is yet to feature, remaining behind AIK Stockholm goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt in the pecking order.

Now, the 12-cap Sweden international could be handed the opportunity to test himself in the top flight next season, with several clubs keeping a close watch on his situation.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, the 6ft 2in goalkeeper is being tracked by Aston Villa, who have included him on a shortlist of potential summer targets in the event movement happens in their goalkeeping ranks.

The Birmingham club are not alone, however, with newly promoted Ipswich Town and Hull City also viewing Johansson as a possible addition ahead of next season and he ‘is being followed’ by the trio.

Clubs played for Aston Villa Rotherham United Leicester City Alfreton Town Stoke City Clubs Viktor Johansson has played for

The 27-year-old only recently reaffirmed his commitment to Stoke City by signing a new four-year contract last month, meaning any interested club would face an uphill battle to lure him away.

Johansson joined the Potters in 2024 after Derby County missed out on his signature and immediately established himself as a key figure, playing every match in his debut season and winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

He has since made 74 appearances for Stoke City, keeping 23 clean sheets and earning a reputation as a natural leader, as highlighted by a former team-mate.

West Ham United showed interest in Johansson last summer, but a move failed to come to fruition and the goalkeeper remained in Staffordshire.

One former Championship player suggested last year that the Premier League would be the natural next step in Johansson’s career, and with Villa now among his admirers, a return to a club where he spent part of his youth career cannot be ruled out.

For now, however, Mark Robins’ side remain firmly in control of his future, with the goalkeeper under contract until 2030.