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West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has emerged as a player of particular interest to Bayer Leverkusen’s new head coach, Carles Martinez Novell.

The east London club suffered relegation on the final day of the season and are expected to undergo a major squad overhaul ahead of life in the Championship.

Captain Jarrod Bowen, as well as Jean-Clair Todibo, Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, are among the players being linked with moves away from the London Stadium this summer.

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Todibo has been exploring a loan switch to Fenerbahce and is also attracting interest from Marseille, while Bowen has emerged on the radar of both Everton and Aston Villa.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has caught the eye of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with personal terms ‘very close’ to being agreed with the latter, while Summerville is also admired by both clubs as well as Arsenal.

Mavropanos is another player tipped for a summer exit after attracting interest from clubs across Europe, and the defender has once again found himself in the spotlight amid renewed interest.

In April, he suggested that a summer return to Germany with Borussia Dortmund was an imaginable prospect.

According to German daily Bild, another Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, are showing interest, with head coach Martinez Novell said to be a particular admirer of the 28-year-old centre-back.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The Bundesliga outfit are primarily searching for defensive reinforcements and cover at left-back, but Martinez Novell’s appreciation of Mavropanos could pave the way for a return to Germany, where he previously impressed with Stuttgart.

Mavropanos, who joined the club in 2023, still has two years remaining on his contract and has surpassed the 100-appearance mark for the London side, making him far from an easy player to replace.

The Greece international remained a key figure for the Irons last season, featuring in 35 matches across all competitions, and his departure would leave a notable void in the backline.

Nuno Espirito Santo, however, is already pressing ahead with plans to reshape the squad, with links emerging to Cardiff City standout Rubin Colwill and free agent Dan Neil, who is also admired by Rangers.

The Irons are also expected to place greater trust in their academy talent, with youngsters already informed that opportunities to break into the first team will be plentiful amid the demands of a Championship campaign.