Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sevilla are keen to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and are working ‘almost daily’ with his representatives in an effort to persuade the Magpies to lower their asking price.

The Newcastle shot-stopper spent last season on loan with the Andalusian outfit, establishing himself as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

The Greece international featured in 34 matches, kept five clean sheets and was even hailed as Sevilla’s best signing of the campaign.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The club’s sporting director has praised his ‘great’ season between the posts and is eager to bring him back on a permanent basis, although it is understood that such a deal would be ‘very complicated.’

Just two summers ago, the Magpies paid Nottingham Forest a sizeable fee to bring him to St James’ Park, but he has managed just 45 minutes of first-team football since arriving.

They splashed out £20m to secure his services, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the club’s history, and are therefore determined to recoup a significant portion of that investment.

According to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque, Sevilla remain undeterred and are working ‘almost daily’ with the goalkeeper’s agents in an attempt to persuade the Premier League club to lower their demands.

Club played for Stuttgart Panathinaikos Benfica Nottingham Forest Sevilla Newcastle United Clubs Odysseas Vlachodimos has played for

The player’s preference is to remain in Spain, where he has settled comfortably, with his family also enjoying life following last season’s loan spell.

Besiktas and Panathinaikos have both registered interest in Vlachodimos, but the goalkeeper has kept both clubs waiting in the hope that Sevilla can strike an agreement.

Newcastle already have Nick Pope as their established number one and have further bolstered their goalkeeping department this month with the arrival of Ewan Jaouen from Reims, leaving the 32-year-old surplus to requirements at St James’ Park.

With his contract running until 2028, however, the Magpies remain firmly in control of the situation and appear unwilling to compromise unless Sevilla meet their valuation.

How long that stance holds as the transfer window ticks on remains to be seen.