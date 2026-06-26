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Aston Villa are set to begin pre-season training for several academy talents who spent last season out on loan as part of a plan to have them ‘conditioned appropriately’ ahead of potential EFL moves, according to journalist Jacob Tanswell.

Unai Emery’s side are coming off an impressive campaign after securing a fourth-place Premier League finish and lifting the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Villans have already become active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen the squad and they are locked in fierce competition with Saudi clubs for Matias Soule.

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They also saw an opening bid rejected for former Tottenham Hotspur star Emerson Royal, although negotiations between the parties remain ongoing.

The Midlands outfit have also made contact over a potential move for Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Several departures remain a realistic possibility this summer as well, with Valencia yet to decide whether to pursue Andres Garcia.

Suggestions have also emerged that Aston Villa would be willing to sanction the sale of Ollie Watkins amid enquiries from Fenerbahce, though it remains to be seen how true those claims ultimately turn out to be.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could also depart Villa Park, with Juventus continuing their efforts to negotiate a deal for the Argentine.

Another priority for Aston Villa is now reintegrating several academy players who spent last season away on loan as they prepare to return for pre-season training.

Those players are scheduled to report back at Bodymoor ‘today’.

The objective is to align their preparation with Championship and other EFL clubs, ensuring they are ‘conditioned appropriately’ before making another move away from Villa Park.

The Villans could then send those players out on loan once again to continue their development or sanction permanent departures where deemed appropriate.

Sil Swinkels is among those returning after a loan spell, although the defender is now closing in on a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Oliwier Zych is another who impressed during his loan spell and is expected to head out on loan again, with Championship clubs continuing to monitor his situation.