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La Liga side Real Betis have added Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin to their list of targets and Los Verdiblancos boss Manuel Pellegrini has also given his approval to make a move for the Belgian.

The Gers have not won the Scottish Premiership title in the last five years and saw Danny Rohl join Red Bull Salzburg after less than a full season at Ibrox, posing some real questions about the state of play at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes did a commendable job at Hearts last term and he has been trusted to take the project forward at the Glasgow giants.

One top-flight former manager stressed that McInnes knows the league more than anyone, but Rangers must make sure that they get their transfer window right.

Outgoings are a key part of the window, and one analyst is of the view that Rangers desperately need Raskin to have a good World Cup with Belgium to secure a good transfer fee.

Serie A side Atalanta have ‘set their sights’ on the 25-year-old and another Italian club in the shape of Bologna also consider the Belgian as a ‘concrete target’.

However, interest in the Belgium international keeps going up, as Spanish top-flight club Real Betis regard Raskin as ‘one of the strongest and most highly regarded options’, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque.

Interested club League Atalanta Serie A Bologna Serie A Real Betis La Liga Interested in Nicolas Raskin

And it has also been suggested that Raskin ‘has the approval of’ Real Betis boss Pellegrini as a potential signing this summer.

The Belgium midfielder has played 92 minutes of football in the ongoing World Cup so far, starting the last game against Iran.

Rangers paid around £1.5m to Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege for him three years ago and his current contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Last summer, the Gers pocketed around £10.4m from Hamza Igamane’s transfer to Ligue 1 side Lille and it remains to be seen whether they expect a price around that if Raskin were to leave.

Raskin is a key player for the Glasgow giants, and his 50 appearances last season across all competitions show his importance.

Now it looks like a matter of time before the Gers receive offers for the Belgium international in this ongoing transfer window, leaving them with a decision to make.