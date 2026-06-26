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Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali does not want to move to Tottenham Hotspur and prefers Arsenal or Manchester City, journalist Luke Edwards has claimed.

The Italian is widely expected to move on from St James’ Park this summer following the conclusion of a disappointing season with the Magpies.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £70m and have slapped an even higher price on Tonali’s head after rejecting a bid of around £80m from Tottenham.

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He is a key target for Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi and the north London side are expected to come back with a new bid later this week.

Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Tonali though, with Arsenal and Manchester City both keen on the Italian, though the Cityzens are in the process of signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Tonali is suggested to have given his total availability to a move to Tottenham and has a good rapport with De Zerbi.

Edwards however insists he has been told that Tonali would rather end up at Arsenal or Manchester City and is not hugely keen on Tottenham as a destination.

Citing the Tonali situation as one to watch out for, Edwards wrote on X: “I also don’t think Tonali really wants to go to Spurs.

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“I’m told he would prefer Manchester City or Arsenal. As ever let’s wait and see.”

De Zerbi is being heavily backed in north London to reshape the squad and already has Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke in through the door.

Now focused on adding to midfield, Tottenham do not appear to be likely to sign Aleksandar Stankovic from Inter Milan, with the player rejecting Spurs or any Premier League side as a destination now.

Tottenham also want to move out fringe stars, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario having fallen out of favour and now being looked at closely by Napoli.

Fiorentina could yet move to keep winger Manor Solomon, who they had on loan, but only if Tottenham reduce their €10m asking price for the Israeli.