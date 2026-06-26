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Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of in-demand AJ Auxerre frontman Lassine Sinayoko by expressing ‘strong interest’ in the forward.

Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed a solid first season back in the top flight, securing a 14th-place finish despite spending much of the campaign looking over their shoulders near the relegation zone.

Armed with greater financial backing this summer, the Yorkshire outfit will be aiming to replicate the smart recruitment that served them so well last year in a bid to climb even higher up the table.

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They have already strengthened their ranks by landing winger Harry Wilson on a free transfer, with a higher salary proving decisive in securing his signature, and have now turned their attention to another attacking talent.

Earlier this month, Leeds emerged as contenders for Mali international Sinayoko, although they are far from alone, with three other English clubs also in the hunt for the forward.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Whites have ‘expressed strong interest’ in the 26-year-old attacker.

It was his performances last season that turned heads, with Sinayoko producing 16 goal contributions in 32 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Diplomates before being voted the club’s Player of the Season by the supporters.

Interested club Can offer Crystal Palace Premier League, Europa League Everton Premier League Fulham Premier League Leeds United Premier League Interested in Sinayoko

The right-footed forward, who is under contract until 2027, offers valuable versatility, having featured on the right wing, through the middle, and even on the left on five occasions.

Farke’s pursuit is unlikely to be straightforward, however, with Conference League winners Crystal Palace believed to hold an advantage in the race for his signature, although Auxerre will still be determined to maximise the fee for one of their prized assets.

Sinayoko, who has made 175 appearances for the French club, has previously attracted interest from Britain, with QPR and Stoke City both tracking him back in 2020.

He ended up moving to neither club and continued his development in the familiar environment of French football.

Whether this is the summer he finally makes the move to England remains to be seen, with no formal offers submitted at this stage.