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Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on a defender dubbed the ‘perfect fit’, with Fiorentina having now agreed a fee for Brazilian star Viery.

Forest have been linked with a host of players over the course of the summer already, as they bid to strengthen and avoid being involved in another relegation scrap.

They are set to lose midfielder Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, but the sale for a price of over £100m will bring in cash for the transfer kitty.

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Nottingham Forest have been keen on Gremio’s highly rated defender Viery, having identified him earlier this summer amid ‘perfect fit’ claims.

Given the business done by Forest in Brazil of late, it did appear they were positioning themselves to make Viery the latest recruit.

The Tricky Trees soon had competition from Newcastle United for Viery, but the defender will not be playing his football in England next season.

Fiorentina have acted quickly and have struck a deal with Gremio to sign Viery, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via FirenzeViola).

It has been suggested that La Viola have an agreement in place worth €15m plus add-ons with Gremio for Viery.

Linked club Bologna Fiorentina Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest Sunderland Clubs linked with Viery this summer

With the transfer window in Italy set to open on Monday, the expectation is that Fiorentina can get the deal done and dusted quickly.

Viery came through the ranks of Gremio’s academy, but in the last few seasons has established himself as a first-team regular, and this term he has already featured 13 times in the Brazilian top-flight.

Fiorentina’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has been hard at work in the market and looks to have pulled off a coup by beating Premier League sides to Viery.

Nottingham Forest have done business in the Brazilian market regularly in recent transfer windows and it remains to be seen just how serious their interest in Viery was.

The Tricky Trees could well monitor his progress in Italian football ahead of a possible swoop in the future if he continues to impress with his development.