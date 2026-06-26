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Swansea City’s Ethan Galbraith has emerged as a ‘top target’ for Stoke City, who are plotting to make a bid for the Northern Irish midfielder, according to journalist John Percy.

The Potteries finished as low as 17th in the previous campaign under Mark Robins, failing to win all of their last four league games.

They started the last season very well, but started to run out of steam and a former star made it clear that it was not realistic to think that they could make a push for promotion.

Stoke will move to strengthen this summer, but look to be taking a cautious approach as it was suggested last month that they are looking for bargains in the market.

Senegalese defensive midfielder Djibril Soumare has already joined, while Svante Ingelsson is set for a move to the Potters from Sheffield Wednesday.

More arrivals are expected to take place at the bet365 Stadium, and now they have set their sights on a player from the Championship.

It has been suggested that the Potters rate Swansea City star Galbraith, who is extremely versatile across the pitch.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Stoke are claimed to be lining up a move for the Northern Ireland international, who joined Swansea last summer.

The former Manchester United academy graduate impressed heavily at League One club Leyton Orient, where he played close to 100 games.

His performances charmed another Championship side in the shape of Charlton Athletic, but the Addicks could not match the Welsh club’s offer for Galbraith.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international can play anywhere in midfield and is equally comfortable playing as a full-back, which makes his profile very desirable.

Galbraith played 44 games across all competitions, clocking more than 3,500 minutes, playing a key role in Swansea’s campaign.

The Swans paid around £1.6m for the 25-year-old, whose contract runs for two more years; the club have an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

All eyes will be on Stoke to see if and when they will make an official bid for the Swansea City star in the coming days and weeks.