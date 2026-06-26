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Aston Villa talent Kadon Young is set to join the Villans’ sister club FC Annecy on loan, with the winger ‘expected’ to be present for pre-season training ‘this Monday’.

The 20-year-old progressed through the ranks at Villa Park and made his senior debut during the 2024/25 campaign.

In a bid to accelerate the winger’s development, the Villans sent him on loan to Belgian side Royal Antwerp during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

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However, Young was restricted to just 97 minutes across seven appearances in Belgium as the loan spell failed to have the desired effect for Aston Villa.

He returned to Villa Park before the Midlands outfit opted to send him out on loan once again during this year’s winter window.

This time, the move kept Young in England as Reading secured the winger on a temporary deal.

But the League One spell also failed to provide consistent opportunities, with Young featuring in only seven matches and accumulating just 251 minutes.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Now another move is eyed as Aston Villa look to get the winger’s development sped up ahead of a potential first team future at Villa Park, and it is one a host of players will make.

As part of that development strategy, Aston Villa are planning to send five players to French side Annecy this summer, a club in which the owners hold a stake.

According to French daily Le Dauphine, Young is ‘one of them’ set to complete a loan move to Annecy.

The left-winger is ‘expected to be present’ for the French outfit’s pre-season training, which begins on Monday.

Young will now hope the move finally provides the regular first-team football needed to continue his development.

Meanwhile, fellow academy talent Zepiqueno Redmond could also be on his way to Annecy, with the Dutchman remaining on their ‘radar’ since January.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town before an injury cut the spell short and forced his return to Villa Park in January.

Several clubs kept tabs on the striker during the winter window, but Redmond ultimately remained with Aston Villa’s academy set-up.

This summer, another loan move could materialise, with Annecy hoping for a ‘positive outcome’ in their pursuit of the Dutch youngster.

Another academy talent who spent last season away from Villa Park, Sil Swinkels, is also closing in on a move to Sheffield Wednesday.