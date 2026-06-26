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Tottenham Hotspur have been namechecked as being in the mix for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, who the Bianconeri are prepared to sell this summer.

Thuram joined Italian giants Juventus in July 2024, arriving from French side Nice for €20m, despite interest from Liverpool.

He has been a regular for Juventus, but a move could be on the agenda this summer after the Bianconeri failed to qualify for the Champions League.

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Hard decisions need to be taken on potential sales in Turin and Thuram is seen as a sellable asset given the interest in him which is growing.

Liverpool were among the first clubs to show interest again as they revived their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Sunderland and Nottingham Forest also joined the race and contacted Juventus about the 25-year-old midfielder, weighing up whether they could bring him to England.

Interested clubs recently received a boost in their pursuit of the Frenchman as Thuram ‘doesn’t seem tempted’ by big money offers from other clubs, with a Premier League move ‘on the cards’.

Linked club Sunderland Nottingham Forest Liverpool Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Linked with Khephren Thuram

Now there is another Premier League side credited with being in the mix in the shape of Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham side.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are amongst the sides showing interest in taking Thuram from Juventus this summer.

Juventus are prepared to sell the Frenchman for the right price and are looking to receive offers of around the €40m mark.

Tottenham look to have switched their attention to bolstering midfield after adding to De Zerbi’s defensive options.

After securing the signatures of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs are heavily interested in signing Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, and are expected to submit a fresh bid in the coming days for the Italy international.

The Lilywhites recently suffered a setback in their pursuit of another midfielder in Aleksandar Stankovic, who has rejected the idea of moving to Spurs and the Premier League in general.

Thuram could well be a more achievable target for Spurs to give De Zerbi another body in the middle of the park, especially with Lucas Bergvall looking to leave.