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Tottenham Hotspur target Sandro Tonali has been defended by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who argues the Newcastle United midfielder is being unfairly criticised despite having little control over his potential transfer.

Spurs, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have wasted little time backing Roberto De Zerbi in the transfer market as they look to ensure there is no repeat, bolstering their backline with Andrew Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

The focus has now shifted to midfield, with the 47-year-old eager to bring Tonali into his ranks, although Tottenham’s opening offer of around £80m was rejected as Newcastle made it clear they value the Italian at £100m.

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It is understood the Italy international has given the green light to a move to Tottenham, with De Zerbi’s admiration for the midfielder said to be playing a key role in negotiations.

Although Spurs were said to be prepared to break the £100m mark for the 26-year-old, their second offer was no higher than the first.

Di Marzio suggested Tonali, while merely a bystander as Newcastle and Spurs continue negotiations, remains determined to honour the commitment he made to De Zerbi despite attracting strong interest from Manchester City.

The Italian journalist added that the 26-year-old is doing everything he can to persuade the Magpies to accept Spurs’ bid.

He noted that, despite their fame and wealth, footballers deserve greater understanding and appreciation rather than constant criticism.

Booked against Barcelona (H) PSV Eindhoven (H) Sunderland (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves (A) Brighton (H) Manchester City (H) Sandro Tonali’s bookings last season

Di Marzio said on Caffe Di Marzio (via Tutto Mercato Web): “Finally, I think of Tonali, who, despite receiving huge offers from so many major clubs, including Manchester City, wants to continue to keep his word to Roberto De Zerbi, a Brescia native like him and the manager of Tottenham.

“Of course, this isn’t up to him either, but he’s doing everything he can to get Newcastle to accept Spurs’ offer.

“So let’s put ourselves in the shoes of these players every now and then.

“They are champions, great players, millionaires, but ultimately, they’re just kids who need to be understood and appreciated every now and then, and not just applauded or booed on the pitch and criticised on social media.”

Alongside the Cityzens, Arsenal have also revived their interest after first exploring a move in the winter window.

While Spurs are understood to have Tonali’s verbal approval and personal terms on a deal until 2032 in place, they must still meet Newcastle’s valuation if they are to complete the transfer.

Whether the two clubs can bridge that gap remains to be seen, with one former Spurs star claiming the deal will reveal whether the club’s hierarchy are ‘truly ambitious.’