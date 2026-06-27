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West Ham United flop Niclas Fullrug is now being considered as an option by Serie A side Fiorentina, with the German seen as a low cost addition.

Fullkrug impressed in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund before making the switch to the Premier League with West Ham in 2024.

The Hammers paid ‘significantly less’ than the suggested £27m transfer fee for the German forward, but his move to England has been disappointing and he has failed to deliver.

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This term, the 33-year-old failed to cement his place in the starting eleven at the London Stadium and was sent out on loan in the second half of the season to Serie A giants AC Milan.

The writing was on the wall for Fullkrug soon after Nuno Espirito Santo took over in the view of one former West Ham star.

In Italy, Fullkrug’s form in front of the goal did not change, as he managed to find the back of the net only once in 20 league appearances and AC Milan did not trigger their option to buy.

A host of clubs however feel they can get the best out of Fullkrug and newly promoted Serie A side Venezia have been chasing his signature, though the club ‘will require a greater effort’ to land him this summer.

A return to Germany or a move to the MLS have also been floated as possible for Fullkrug.

He could though have a second option in Italy.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug Taty Castellanos Pablo Callum Marshall Strikers on the books at West Ham

There is now interest in Fullkrug from Fiorentina, according to Italian daily Il Tirreno (via FirenzeViola).

Fiorentina could potentially lose Moise Kean, whole Roberto Piccoli could depart if Kean stays put, and La Viola have been assessing strikers they could bring in, with Fullkrug ‘also an option’.

It is suggested that Fullkrug ‘could even be loaned out’, while if Fiorentina were forced to buy him he would likely not cost more than €3m.

Since he arrived at West Ham, the German forward has made 29 appearances, contributing to only five goals, and has failed to make an impact under several different managers.

Fullkrug still has two years remaining on his current contract with West Ham, but with his future uncertain at the London Stadium, a move away this summer appears to be the most possible outcome.

The 33-year-old will want to plot his next move carefully, given his time at West Ham and AC Milan has not worked out.