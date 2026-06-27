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Tottenham Hotspur ‘have considered’ making a move for Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara, but Massimiliano Allegri side ‘don’t want to lose him’.

Vergara rose to prominence at Napoli over the course of the recent campaign as he clocked 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring three times and providing four assists.

The attack minded midfielder lost potential playing time due to injury, but still featured in the Champions League league phase against Qarabag, Benfica, FC Copenhagen and Chelsea.

Vergara’s rapid development has given rise to admiring glances from several sides this summer and Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are amongst them.

Como and Roma are also keen, with the way that Vergara can operate across the attacking line, pass the ball, hold off opponents and contribute to goals, only serving to boost his standing.

‘Tottenham have considered him’ this summer as they look to turn the page on a poor campaign, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, but getting Napoli to do business is the hard part for all interested clubs.

Napoli ‘don’t want to lose him’ this summer and would need a substantial offer to cause a rethink on the 23-year-old, who is on a clear upwards trajectory.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that ‘the underlying idea’ is for Vergara and Napoli to continue together into next season.

The 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at Napoli, but was sent out on loan spells at Pro Vercelli and Reggiana to hone his skills.

The attacking midfielder had two campaigns at Reggiana, after a bad injury cut short a first loan.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is currently pushing hard to bring in another Italian midfielder in the shape of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

He has already added to his defence by landing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Martin Dubrakva has also arrived to add goalkeeping cover.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham act on their interest in Vergara by submitting a concrete bid to Napoli for his services, or just continue to monitor his progression in Serie A ahead of a swoop at another time.