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Italian giants Roma are plotting fresh talks with Leeds United target Julian Brandt in the coming days as they continue to assess signing him.

Brandt will be out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in a matter of days and his exit from the German club has already been confirmed.

The attacking midfielder is attracting interest from a host of sides given his free agent status and Leeds are amongst them.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are in the mix to sign Brandt and Inside Futbol recently looked at why that is the case.

Leeds are though facing heavyweight competition in their bid to sign Brandt, with Roma especially tough competitors and already having made use of a player connection in the Giallorossi squad to sell the move.

While Roma’s interest has cooled a little, they remain in the race and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, ‘further contact between the parties is expected in the coming days’.

A move to the Italian capital would give Brandt the chance to play in the Champions League next season, something Leeds cannot offer.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Roma would be able to reunite Brandt with his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Donyell Malen, who has now joined the Giallorossi on a permanent basis following his loan move from Aston Villa.

Leeds are active on a number of fronts in the transfer market and have won the race for free agent winger Harry Wilson, with a higher salary offer key.

An unexpected development has seen Chelsea starting to show interest in Gabriel Gudmundsson as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, and losing the Swede would be a big blow for Leeds.

There also remain question marks over what Leeds will do in the goalkeeping department.

Karl Darlow is out of contract this summer, while Lucas Perri could exit Elland Road in an effort to become number 1 somewhere else, with the Welshman having dislodged him.