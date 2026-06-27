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Stoke City goalkeeper Tommy Simkin, who has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan, has admitted that he wants to play for the Potters and become the first-choice goalkeeper.

Simkin arrived at Stoke in 2018, when he was 13 years old, and transitioned from a defender into a goalkeeper early on in his time at the Potters.

The young shot-stopper signed his first professional contract with the Potters in 2022 after spending time developing through the youth ranks.

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The 21-year-old had a notable loan stint at Leyton Orient last season, where he was advised to focus on making himself better in key moments.

Simkin, who was recalled by Stoke during the second half of last season to provide an injury cover for first-choice goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, has now been loaned out again with a move to Doncaster.

He is keen to use the opportunity to clock as much first team football as he can with Doncaster as he seeks to improve his game.

The shot-stopper explained that another loan spell was necessary to gain consistent minutes and believes that Rovers provide the ideal environment to prepare himself to become Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper in the future.

Loan spell Hanley Town AFC Fylde Solihull Moors Forest Green Rovers Walsall Leyton Orient Doncaster Rovers Tommy Simkin’s loan spells

Speaking on Rovers plus (2:28), he said: “In goalkeeper terms, I am still really young. I am 21.

“I think just playing week in, week out [is what I need].

“I needed to do that this year for me to play for Stoke one day and be number one there.

“I knew that I needed to come out on loan again and I couldn’t think of a better place than here.”

Simkin will hope to put on strong displays for Doncaster in the upcoming League One season.

The goalkeeper also had a loan stint at Walsall earlier in his career and, following a spell warming the bench, declared himself ready to kick on.

Stoke’s current number 1 goalkeeper, Johansson, has emerged as a target for Aston Villa, with newly promoted Hull City and Ipswich Town also keeping keen.

Time will tell if Simkin can achieve his ambition of becoming Stoke’s number 1.