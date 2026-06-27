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Aston Villa target Matias Soule is attracting interest from Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, although the club have yet to submit a formal offer to Roma for the winger.

The Argentine completed a move from Juventus to Roma two summers ago, with the Giallorossi investing €26m to secure his signature on a five-year contract.

Soule found his rhythm last season and played a pivotal role in Roma’s return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

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He made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists during an impressive campaign.

His resurgence, coupled with his ability to operate through the middle or on the right flank, has placed him firmly on the radar of several European clubs, with Aston Villa among his admirers.

The Birmingham outfit received encouragement after it was suggested that the Argentine winger favours a move to the Premier League, although Roma’s €40m valuation remains a significant stumbling block.

Earlier this week, several Middle Eastern clubs entered the race, with the financial muscle to match the Giallorossi’s asking price.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to journalist Ahmed Ragab, Al-Ahli, where England striker Toney plays, are the ones showing concrete interest, although no formal offer has yet been submitted to Roma.

Villa are said to have ‘already spoken’ with Soule earlier this month, but the Serie A side will only consider a sale if their valuation is met for the forward, who still has three years remaining on his contract.

The 23-year-old has also come under scrutiny from an Italian journalist, who labelled him a ‘poor investment’, although that criticism has done little to dampen interest from his suitors.

Roma could raise cash from offloading Soule and he is viewed as a sellable asset in the Italian capital.

Aston Villa may have to act swiftly if they are to bring Soule to Villa Park this summer, with Al-Ahli now emerging as a genuine threat in the race for his signature and capable of pulling off a swoop.