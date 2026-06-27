Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are at risk of losing out on Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell, despite being still ‘in the mix’ for the American.

Campbell, 20, spent the second half of last term on loan away from Dortmund at fellow German club Hoffenheim, who reserved an option to buy in the agreement.

He failed to make an impact at Hoffenheim though and the club passed up on signing him on a permanent basis.

Campbell is expected to move on from Dortmund again this summer, likely permanently, and Celtic are admirers of what the winger brings to the table.

Celtic have held talks in an attempt to convince Campbell to make the move to Celtic Park, but the winger has options.

Now newly promoted Bundesliga side Elversberg are pushing for Campbell and, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, ‘talks are in full swing’.

A permanent move for Campbell is preferred, though it is still not ruled out he could leave on loan again, with Dortmund aware Elversberg want him.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Celtic are ‘still in the mix’ and will hope Campbell snubs Elversberg.

Joining the newly promoted side would keep the American in the Bundesliga however, which may well be something he prefers.

Dortmund snapped Campbell up from Icelandic side FH, though he had a brief stint at another Icelandic side in the shape of Breidablik before completing the move to Germany in the summer of 2022.

The winger has played for both Dortmund’s senior team and their II team in the 3. Liga.

If Campbell stays put at Dortmund into the coming season then he faces being well down the pecking order and having only limited opportunities.

A move for the 20-year-old, who has been capped by the United States up to Under-23 level, appears likely, though whether Celtic will win the race for his signature is still up in the air.