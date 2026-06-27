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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ‘remains a viable option’ for Juventus in the event they cannot lower the price of Emi Martinez.

Juventus have been scouring the market for a new goalkeeper after they were forced to give up on signing Alisson from Liverpool.

The Reds are keeping hold of the Brazilian shot-stopper, something which took now former Juventus CEO Damien Comolli by surprise.

Aston Villa‘s Martinez is now Juventus’ top target, but they have found agreeing a deal with Unai Emery’s men to be difficult.

Villa want over €10m to let the experienced shot-stopper go and Juventus have been seeking to push that price down, without success.

They have not given up and are still trying, but according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Tottenham’s Vicario remains an option if they fail.

Vicario is out of favour at Spurs and widely expected to move on this summer, meaning he ‘remains a viable option’ for Juventus.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Napoli are also showing some interest in the Tottenham goalkeeper and held a meeting with him recently, which was described as ‘anything but casual’.

Tottenham have been tipped to go with Antonin Kinsky as their goalkeeper next season, with Martin Dubravka arriving to provide cover.

Dubravka, 37, arrives at Tottenham from Burnley, and will look to push Kinsky and keep him on his toes.

It remains to be seen if Roberto De Zerbi wants another goalkeeper if and when Vicario moves on from north London.

Tottenham remain hugely active on several fronts in the transfer window, with Sandro Tonali emerging as a key midfield targets and real steps forward having been taken to land the Newcastle United man.

Spurs may end up having to splash close to the £100m mark to land the Italy international and that will only add to the expectation for him to quickly make his mark.

De Zerbi’s side are set to start their Premier League campaign away at Brentford and it remains to be seen how many players he has in through the door by that time.