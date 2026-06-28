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Coventry City are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with German side Eintracht Frankfurt over an ‘immediate transfer’ for Switzerland defender Aurele Amenda.

Frank Lampard is facing a crucial summer transfer window that will likely dictate whether Coventry have a chance of surviving in the Premier League.

A number of players are being looked at by the Sky Blues, including FC Porto left-back Francisco Moura, along with Juventus attacker Lois Openda.

Lampard will know the importance of getting together a backline prepared to deal with the attacking threats of Premier League sides.

And his efforts to do that have led him to the Bundesliga and to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coventry are now in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign centre-back Amenda, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Amenda, 22, is already holding talks on permanent terms with Coventry and has a real desire to play Premier League football.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It is unclear just how much Eintracht Frankfurt want to sell Amenda, but they are prepared to do business.

Amenda made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and was booked five times.

He started 15 of Eintracht Frankfurt’s final 16 Bundesliga games as he established himself in the heart of the backline.

Amenda is currently in North America at the World Cup as part of the Switzerland squad, though he has yet to feature.

The centre-back came through the youth ranks at Swiss giants Young Boys, where he picked up the Swiss Super League and the Swiss Cup in the 2022/23 campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt secured his services in the 2024 winter transfer window and he then made his senior Switzerland debut later that year.

With Eintracht Frankfurt willing to do business and Amenda keen to play in the Premier League, the stars could be aligning for Coventry to snap him up.