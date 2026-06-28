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Brighton are set to pay just an initial £15m to Leeds United for Pascal Struijk, whose move to the Seagulls ‘should be done imminently’, according to journalist Alex Crook.

It emerged on Sunday that Leeds have agreed to sell Struijk to Brighton, with the defender set to enter the final year of his deal at Elland Road.

With no sign of an extension being signed by the player, Leeds have agreed to cash in and it was widely claimed the fee is £20m.

However, Leeds will not bank £20m for Struijk and the fixed fee that Brighton will pay for the centre-back will be £15m.

There are add-ons which could well be triggered and could end up netting Leeds another £3m, to make the total fee £18m, and it remains to be seen how easy or hard those are to achieve.

The deal still represents a huge profit for Leeds, but with the Premier League having switched from PSR rules to Squad Cost Ratio rules, the impact will not be as big.

The move is close to going through, with it suggested that it ‘should be done imminently’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Losing Struijk will be a blow for Leeds, for whom he has been a dependable performer in recent seasons, with his growing leadership abilities hailed.

Daniel Farke now plays with a system which demands three centre-backs and the expectation will be that Leeds quickly move to replace Struijk in their squad.

Leeds have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent weeks and all eyes will be on who ends up at Elland Road.

The Whites have been pushing to get into the race for Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, who is leaving Union Berlin this summer.

There has been continuing interest in another defender departing Union Berlin in the shape of Danilo Doekhi, though he now has an option in Saudi Arabia.

Leeds have Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Max Wober as centre-back options, while Ethan Ampadu and Justin James can play in the position if needed.

Bornauw was linked with an exit in the winter window though, while Wober appears out of favour and has struggled with injuries.