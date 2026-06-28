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Departing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier ‘keeps coming up in discussions’ at Rennes, with the French club considering him for the number-two goalkeeper role.

Earlier this year, Karl Darlow came out on top in the debate over Leeds’ number-one spot, stepping up after summer signing Lucas Perri turned in a series of shaky performances between the sticks.

Darlow is out of contract at the end of the month, but Leeds want him to say, though there is uncertainty over whether Perri will stay put.

Leeds are showing interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, with Meslier leaving at the end of the month and reducing the goalkeepers on the books.

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Back in 2019, Meslier arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan while the club were still in the Championship and played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign, earning a permanent move the following year.

Widely regarded as a bargain after Leeds paid Lorient just £5m for his services, he racked up 215 appearances across the Premier League, the Championship and domestic cup competitions.

Last summer, following Perri’s arrival, expectations were that the Frenchman would move on, with Como 1907 offered the opportunity to sign him and Scottish giants Rangers also credited with an interest.

However, no deal materialised and, during the winter window, Besiktas also sounded out his situation, though Leeds were unable to generate a fee from his departure.

Competition Appearances Premier League 107 Championship 93 Ligue 2 28 Illan Meslier’s top competitions by appearances

This summer, one Ligue 1 outfit have begun to take notice, particularly with the goalkeeper no longer tied down by the same contractual restrictions.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Meslier’s name ‘keeps coming up in discussions’ as Rennes weigh up options for a backup goalkeeper.

The Roazhon Park side already boast an established number one in Brice Samba, but the Leeds man is viewed as an attractive option for the understudy role given his experience and ability to hit the ground running.

Rennes, who finished sixth last season, also have Europa League football on the horizon, potentially making them an attractive destination for Meslier, who will soon be without a club.

Having come through Lorient’s academy, the 26-year-old is no stranger to French football and could settle quickly in Brittany, though it remains to be seen whether Les Rennais make a formal approach.

The real question is whether Meslier is happy being a backup at his next club or wants guarantees of regular game time.