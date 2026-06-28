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Leeds United now face competition from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace for the services of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have agreed terms with free agent winger Harry Wilson and are swinging into action in the transfer window as they look to improve a squad that finished 14th last term.

A fee has been agreed to sell defender Pascal Struijk to Brighton, while Leeds could soon make an offer for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Midfield is also a focus for Whites boss Daniel Farke and Leeds have been trying to do a deal with Southampton for Charles.

Leeds put in an offer of £20m for Charles earlier this month, but Saints value the Northern Ireland international significantly higher.

Now Leeds face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, who are in the mix to try and sign the midfielder.

Palace could make for an appealing destination for Charles due to their ability to offer Europa League football next season.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds though have been on Charles’ trail for some time.

Early on during his career, Leeds showed interest in Charles when he was on the books at Manchester City and featuring for their Under-21s.

The midfielder is clearly rated highly by the Leeds recruitment team and the Whites will believe they can tempt him to Elland Road.

A fee though must be agreed with Southampton first and it is unclear just how high Crystal Palace might be willing to go to get Charles.

The Eagles have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Pierre Sage, who has come in to replace Oliver Glasner.

Glasner was a huge success at Selhurst Park, winning the FA Cup and the Conference League for Crystal Palace before departing when his contract expired this summer.

Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka has been linked with a summer exit and Charles will likely want to see that he has a chance of regular game time wherever he goes.

Charles is from Manchester and a move to Leeds would send him back up north, following his move to the south coast in 2023.