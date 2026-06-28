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Rangers are ‘battling to convince’ Westerlo full-back Bryan Reynolds to choose them ahead of French side Rennes.

The Gers have a big hole at right-back following the exit of long-serving defender James Tavernier.

They are keen to bring Reynolds to Ibrox and recently sent over a bid for the defender to his club side Westerlo.

Rangers face competition though, with French outfit Rennes also having moved for the American and put in an offer.

Rennes have been holding advanced talks to get a deal over the line and take the 24-year-old to France.

Rangers are not out of the race though and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ‘the battle for Bryan Reynolds is heating up’.

It is suggested that Rangers and Rennes are ‘currently battling to convince’ Reynolds to join them and the defender is ‘expected to make his decision in the coming days’.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Westerlo expect to receive between €4m and €5m from cashing in on the former Roma man, regardless of where he goes.

Rennes finished sixth in the Ligue 1 standings last season, a finish which was enough to put them straight into the Europa League league phase for next season.

Rangers will need to enter the Europa League at the third qualifying round.

Now Reynolds must decide which club offers him the best prospect for continuing his development and succeeding.

Inside Futbol took a close look at what Reynolds would bring to Rangers earlier this month, dubbing him ‘potentially undervalued’.

While Rangers work on signing Reynolds, they could soon be tested for key man Nicolas Raskin.

The midfielder is drawing interest from Italian side Bologna, who view him as a ‘concrete target’, while Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has signed off on a bid to take Raskin to La Liga this summer.

If Rangers do sell Raskin then they should be in line for a substantial payday, which could boost McInnes’ transfer kitty.