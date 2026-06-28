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Rangers see bringing in a new goalkeeper to Ibrox as ‘a priority’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gers are again facing a summer of change with Derek McInnes installed as the new boss at Ibrox, following Danny Rohl’s decision to leave.

Already Lawrence Shankland has arrived from Hearts, while Ross McCrorie has rejoined the Gers from Bristol City.

McInnes will want more fresh faces through the door in the coming weeks and Rangers have been linked with a host of players, including Westerlo full-back Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds is currently deciding whether he wants to join French side Rennes, or move to Rangers.

Rangers also look to want to bring in another goalkeeper, with recruitment in that area suggested to be ‘a priority’ for the Ibrox club.

Jack Butland is currently the number 1 between the sticks at Ibrox, but his performances have divided opinion.

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday said last year that the Gers had missed a trick in not selling Butland while his stock was high.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

He had a lengthy spell of poor form, which brought more criticism, though last term Butland made a total of 55 appearances across all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets.

Butland was on the England squad radar when he joined Rangers, but has now fallen well down the pecking order and was unsurprisingly overlooked for the Three Lions World Cup squad.

If Rangers move to bring in a new goalkeeper then it could well raise question marks about Butland’s future in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old has now entered the final year of his Rangers contract and a move back south of the border could make sense for both player and club.

For Butland, it would put him in the spotlight to try to force his way back into the England set-up.

It is unclear which sides might be interested in signing Butland, but Rangers are looking to sign another shot-stopper this summer.