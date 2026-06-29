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Fiorentina are unlikely to be able to sign Crystal Palace midfield star Daichi Kamada, with his salary demands ‘a figure that no Serie A club can afford’.

Crystal Palace have been making efforts to retain Kamada on a new contract, which his current deal expiring in a matter of days.

It recently emerged they are closing in on locking him down on a new deal and that would come as a relief for the Eagles.

However, other clubs are maintaining their interest in Kamada and if the Japanese decided ultimately not to sign the new Crystal Palace contract then he will need another club.

Serie A side Fiorentina have been linked with a potential move to take the Japan international to Italy.

According to Japanese journalist Kazu Kakiuchi, a switch to Fiorentina or any Italian club is ‘unlikely’ for Kamada.

It is suggested that his salary demands, which are net €3m per year, are ‘a figure that no Serie A club can afford’.

Japan star English club Ao Tanaka Leeds United Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace Japan squad players at English clubs

A potential move to Real Sociedad has also been played down, with the Spanish side’s interest suggested to be ‘just a rumour’.

The stars could well be aligning for Kamada to continue his journey at Crystal Palace, though it would be under a new manager.

With Oliver Glasner, who he played for at Eintracht Frankfurt, now having left Crystal Palace, Frenchman Pierre Sage is in charge at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder knows though that if he stays at Crystal Palace he will be able to play in the Europa League next season.

Kamada has played in Japan, Germany, Belgium, Italy and England, and he could be tempted to make a move to a league where he has not played yet if he does leave Palace.

All eyes will be on the 29-year-old and whether he does put pen to paper to a fresh deal with the Eagles.