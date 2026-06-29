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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is a player Champions League club Napoli ‘are monitoring with interest’ as they look to add to the engine room.

Spurs are currently chasing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as their marquee signing of the summer and could even end up spending around £100 million to bring the Italian to north London.

The Lilywhites are also working to secure Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal after his loan spell, but are yet to get clarity, while West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes is wanted too.

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Departures in midfield are expected if Tottenham add substantially, with Lucas Bergvall having already indicated his desire to leave, while Nottingham Forest have emerged as suitors.

Napoli also explored a move for the Swede, although Tottenham’s valuation ultimately discouraged the Serie A outfit from progressing their interest.

Napoli, who finished second in Serie A last season and are in next season’s Champions League, are now looking at another Spurs midfielder.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Napoli) the Italian outfit ‘are monitoring with interest’ the situation surrounding Sarr ahead of a potential move.

Club Years Metz 2020-2021 Tottenham Hotspur 2021- Metz (loan) 2021-2022 Pape Matar Sarr’s career history

The Senegal international has been identified alongside Benfica star Richard Ríos as a possible replacement for Frank Anguissa, who could move on this summer.

Napoli have been warned against selling Anguissa and his departure would leave a big hole in midfield.

With four years still left on Sarr’s contract at north London , any move would likely require Napoli to make a significant financial commitment.

Napoli’s Champions League football could prove an attractive proposition, although it is not yet known whether Sarr would be open to leaving Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

The 23-year-old also attracted interest from Galatasaray during the January transfer window, although the Turkish side never progressed to a concrete move.

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton highlighted Sarr’s energy and influence in midfield during the recent campaign and some may feel selling he would be the wrong move for Tottenham.

The defensive midfielder registered six goal involvements in 37 appearances in the recent season, although he featured less regularly in the starting eleven compared to previous campaigns.

For now, Sarr remains fully focused on Senegal’s World Cup campaign after they booked their place in the Round of 32.