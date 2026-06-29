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Everton are conducting an ‘exploratory survey’ for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who could be on his way out of north London this summer.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates in recent seasons, with inconsistency and injury issues keeping him from becoming a regular in the frontline.

During the recent campaign, the Brazilian managed just 14 appearances, while earning a place in the starting eleven on only three occasions.

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Although Arsenal lifted the Premier League title and also reached the Champions League final, Jesus’ long-term future in north London appears increasingly uncertain.

The Brazilian has entered the final year of his contract, with Juventus already making an enquiry earlier this month as they explored the possibility of a deal.

Everton have now entered the picture as they are carrying out an ‘exploratory survey’ over a potential move for Jesus, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Should the Toffees decide to step up their pursuit, Arsenal could welcome the opportunity to cash in on the forward before his contract expires.

Club Years Palmeiras 2015-2017 Manchester City 2017-2022 Arsenal 2022- Gabriel Jesus’ career history

The Gunners are understood to value the striker at between €20m and €25m, although whether David Moyes’ side are prepared to meet that valuation should become clearer in the coming days.

Jesus also brings nine years of Premier League experience, something that could prove invaluable for the Merseyside outfit.

However, Everton already have two recognised number nines in Thierno Barry and Beto, leaving uncertainty over how any potential arrival would affect their attacking options.

Everton though have had issues scoring goals and adding another striker to the mix is likely to be something Moyes wants to do.

The Brazilian is not the only striker under consideration either, with the Toffees also keeping tabs on Artem Dovbyk while Santiago Castro has emerged as another name on their radar.

Further attacking reinforcements could also arrive at Hill Dickinson and Everton are showing interest in Timothy Weah.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been recently linked with Barcelona target Julian Alvarez, but some figures within the club have warned against pursuing such a move.