Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United could be edging closer towards pocketing a windfall from Charlie Cresswell is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Rennes, with the hunt for his signature heating up.

Cresswell left Elland Road for Toulouse in 2024 after Daniel Farke made it clear there was no place for him in his plans, despite an impressive loan spell at Millwall during which he earned praise for his fearless displays.

The defender admitted the move to France made him feel valued, and he has since made 66 appearances for Toulouse in all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Last season, Cresswell enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making 34 appearances for Les Pitchouns and producing seven goal contributions from centre-back as Toulouse secured a tenth-place finish.

The deal that took him to France two years ago was worth just £3.8m, but Leeds ensured they would benefit from any future transfer.

The Whites negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause based on the profit Toulouse make from selling the England Under-21 international, and with interest now gathering pace, they could be set for a welcome financial boost.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Crystal Palace and Rennes are now battling to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

Competition Appearances Ligue 1 29 French Cup 3 Charlie Cresswell’s appearances last season

The Eagles are already in talks with Cresswell’s representatives and are eager to land the right-footed defender, who has attracted no shortage of admirers over the past year.

Last summer, Atalanta made enquiries, while Borussia Dortmund saw a bid rejected by the French outfit.

Premier League interest also arrived from Sunderland and West Ham United, with the Hammers having a winter offer turned down.

Wolfsburg also remained in the race until the closing stages of the January transfer window but were unable to prise Cresswell away.

The 23-year-old, who still has four years remaining on his contract and no release clause, is understood to favour a return to the Premier League, handing Crystal Palace a significant edge in the race.

Leeds, who finished 14th last season, now stand to receive an injection of transfer funds that could strengthen Farke’s squad as they look to consolidate their top-flight status.

With cash tighter due to the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio rules, every extra penny for Leeds will be welcome.