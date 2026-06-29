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Spanish club Valencia have shown interest in Manchester City’s Vitor Reis, but the Premier League club are not letting the defender leave for now.

Reis joined the Cityzens during the winter transfer window of 2025 from Brazilian club Palmeiras for €35m, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to La Liga club Girona in August 2025 to secure regular playing minutes.

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Though Girona were relegated from La Liga, the Brazilian established himself as a reliable centre-back, starting almost every game for the club and was termed one of the best recent defenders for the Spanish club.

In the recent La Liga season, Reis made 36 appearances for Girona, highlighting his consistency, and even had goal contributions by scoring one goal and providing one assist.

His impressive displays for Girona have attracted the attention of a fellow La Liga side this summer.

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia have shown interest in Reis as they look to bolster the squad for next season.

Club Years Palmeiras 2024-2025 Manchester City 2025- Girona (loan) 2025-2026 Vitor Reis’ career history

However, Manchester City are ‘not letting him leave’ at the moment, keeping Reis at the Etihad.

The 20-year-old, who is a right-footed centre-back, is known for his ball-playing ability, which makes him an attractive option this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Valencia will try to change Manchester City’s mind, or whether the Cityzens might have a rethink later this summer.

The Cityzens are set to start their new era under former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, following the departure of their highly successful manager Pep Guardiola.

With the summer transfer window now open, Manchester City will be looking to add quality signings to their squad to push for Premier League title contention next season.

The Cityzens’ Savinho is being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur, who have ‘opened initial talks’ with the winger’s camp.