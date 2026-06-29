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Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez is under consideration by French Ligue 1 side Rennes as a possible replacement for Jeremy Jacquet.

Highly-rated French Under-21 defender, Jacquet, was secured by Liverpool in the January transfer window on a pre-contract agreement.

He finished the season in France, seeing his appearances towards the end of the season being curtailed by a shoulder injury.

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He is finally set to arrive at Anfield and compete for a place in the playing eleven, with Liverpool having lost Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Rennes need to bring in a replacement and Rangers could be at risk of losing Fernandez.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Fernandez is one of the names under consideration at Rennes this summer, with the Ligue 1 side having noted his strong displays in Glasgow.

Fernandez proved himself to be pivotal to Danny Rohl’s team, particularly during the second half of the season and was deemed by one former player as key to success along with his team-mate Nasser Djiga.

Centre-back option Ben Godfrey Clinton Nsiala Dujon Sterling Emmanuel Fernandez John Souttar Rangers’ centre-back options

The Gers crumbled post the split to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, but Fernandez was one of the few players to come out of the campaign with his stock enhanced.

Fernandez still has three years to run in his Ibrox contract, though the possibility of Rangers losing him this summer is one which has been well flagged.

Moving to Rennes could be an appealing prospect for the former Peterborough United defender, with Ligue 1 representing a step up in league standard.

There is a former Rangers player in the ranks at Rennes, with former Gers midfielder Glen Kamara on the books.

Kamara left Rangers for Leeds United in 2023 and stayed at Elland Road until 2024, at which time he was sold to Rennes.

Fernandez is not the only centre-back being considered by Rennes, with Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell and Wolves‘ Yerson Mosquera on the radar.